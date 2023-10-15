Vasil Sterjovski, leader of the only party of ethnic Macedonians in Albania – MAEI – referred to the current political moment in the region as the battle of this generation of Macedonians.

This is a new chapter in our enduring history. Every generation has a battle, and every generation leaves a legacy of resiliance, unity and determination to stand proudly and bravely, no matter the challenges, Strerjovski said.

Macedonians in Albania are facing pressure from Bulgaria to declare a Bulgarian identity – often in exchange for Bulgarian passports that allow easy access to the EU labour market. Sterjovski, whose party has resisted these attempts, said that we need to reconfirm the Macedonian identity and to shape our future.