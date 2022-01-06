Skopje Mayor Danela Arsovska attended the Christmas celebration at the St. Clement cathedral today. In her remarks, she wished that 2022 is a happy year for all and that the Christian spirit of humanity and mutual respect and assistance triumphs.

Let the love and respect Christianity teaches us are reflected every day of the year, Mayor Arsovska said.

Archbishop Stefan led the mass. Musicians Dragan Spasov – Dac and Aleksandar Mitovski as well as painter Zivko Popovski – Cvetin were present godfathers of the celebration.

Orthodox Christians in Macedonia celebrate Christmas according to the Julian calendar, on January 7th.