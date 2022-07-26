Skopje marks Tuesday 59 years since the devastating earthquake, which leveled much of the city on this day in 1963, killing over 1,000 people and leaving 3,000 injured.

Traditionally, official delegations, representatives of institutions and citizens will lay flowers in front of the monument dedicated to the victims of the catastrophic earthquake at the city cemetery in Butel.

The devastating earthquake in Skopje occurred on July 26, 1963 at 5:17 am, and there were smaller tremors until 5:43 am. 15,800 apartments were demolished and 28,000 were damaged. Over 200,000 people were left homeless.