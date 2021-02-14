Motorists driving along the Skopje – Veles highway, one of the main infrastructure links in Macedonia, are reporting that it is left completely unplowed after the major snowfall of yesterday and today.
The highway is a major link between Macedonia and Greece and while the border is closed for most passengers due to the coronavirus it is still critical for shipment of goods. Macedonia had a mild winter until Saturday morning, when snow began to fell and is still going.
