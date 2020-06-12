The daily breakdown of active Covid-19 cases shows that Skopje’s Cair district remains the most affected part of the capital and the country overall. Cair has 235 active cases, far more than Gazi Baba, which comes second with 89 cases, Butel (88), Aerodrom and Centar (87 each).

The high toll in Cair and areas such as Butel and Gazi Baba is attributed to disregard for the social distancing restrictions during the month of Ramadan, when extended Muslim families gather for overnight feasts.