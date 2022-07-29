Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is set to pay an official visit to the Republic of Macedonia on Sunday (July 31), as part of his tour of the Western Balkans.

He is expected to hold meetings with Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski and President Stevo Pendarovski in Skopje.

The Spanish prime minister’s office said Sánchez would encourage all Balkan countries to implement the necessary reforms that would allow them to speed up their EU accession and convey to them that they can count on Madrid during the Spanish presidency of the Union in the second half of 2023.