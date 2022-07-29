The President of MANU, Ljupco Kocarev again criticized the Prespa Agreement, the Good Neighborly Agreement, as well as the second Protocol between the governments of Macedonia and Bulgaria. According to him, all three documents should be considered together.

They lead to the destruction of the Macedonians and the state, says Kocarev in an interview with TV Sitel.

He also spoke about the opening of the country’s negotiations with the EU. According to him, the reality is that Montenegro has been negotiating with the EU for 10 years and out of 35 chapters, only 3 have been closed.