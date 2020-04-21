The news on the 200 recovered COVID-19 patients is further motivation to keep up the fight together, protecting people’s health and preventing the spread of the virus, interim Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski posted on Facebook.

We’ve now seen a day when the number of recovered COVID-19 patients outpaced the number of new cases. This is the result of the strong commitment of the healthcare workers and the people complying with the preventive measures. They deserve the deepest gratitude and grateful acknowledgement, Spasovski says.

The interim Prime Minister urges people to keep complying with measures of maintaining physical distancing, wearing personal protective equipment, refrain from grouping and thus, create the conditions to stabilize life and gradually return back to normal after the outbreak.