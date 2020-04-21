Levica will submit an initiative to the Constitutional Court to oppose the decision of President Stevo Pendarovski to extend the state of emergency for another 30 days, party leader Dimitar Apasiev announced, saying that with that decision the head of state had violated the Constitution.

According to the Constitution, the head of state has the right to declare a state of emergency in conditions when Parliament is unable to convene and make such a decision as we have now in a situation of a dissolved Parliament due to the elections that were to be held on April 12.

But the president has no right to extend the state of emergency for another 30 days. Five days ago, Pendarovski also mentioned that, explaining that he had made “a new decision to determine the existence of a state of emergency for a period of 30 days.”