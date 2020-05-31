All political parties should take part in the election to demonstrate democratic capacity and offer citizens options, Interim Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski said Sunday in Kumanovo after the coordination meeting of MP candidates from SDSM coalition for second election district.

I wish that political parties reach a consensus, respect laws and the Constitution. All political parties should take part in the election to demonstrate democratic capacity, but if party leaders can’t find common ground, it’s up to institutions to take action. The Security Council decided Saturday to extend the state of emergency an additional 14 days, in order to implement economic measures and this means that the election should be held July 5, Spasovski told reporters.

He underlined expectations that political parties will rise to the occasion, demonstrate democratic capacity and take part in the election.

At the end of the day, those who wished to take part in the election will do so, regardless of the situation. I expect parties to engage in discussion of their visions, so that citizens can make decisions based on this, Spasovski said.

Regarding the election campaign, the PM underlined, the power of social media will be utilized to connect with citizens, discuss issues, present the election programme and SDSM’s vision for the future.