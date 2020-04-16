Interim Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski in a video address said he has been put in home isolation after the mayor of Kumanovo, with whom he met yesterday, tested positive for the coronavirus. He said that the government’s activities will continue uninterrupted and he will perform all his duties as Prime Minister from his home.

The Prime Minister Spasovski wished the Mayor of the Municipality of Kumanovo Maksim Dimitrievski, who tested positive for the coronavirus, a speedy recovery and good health.

In light of the Easter holidays, he urged everyone to demonstrate responsibility and calmness during the full lockdown over the extended weekend.

According to him, the coronavirus spread is within projections, without a sharp rise in infections and a rise in recoveries.

In order to maintain the control over the virus spread and come to a moment when the number of recoveries exceeds the number of infections, we must all give our contribution. We need to demonstrate seriousness and responsibility. This is the only way to succeed, noted Spasovski.

He said there is no room for improvisation or faults.