Interim Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski said that the Government won’t relax curfew rules for Saturday evening or Sunday, when Macedonians celebrate Easter.

Spasovski said that the faithful can use phones and the internet to congratulate Easter to one another. “Our lives depend on the actions of others and no-one has the right to endanger a life”, Spasovski said.

Macedonia will be under its second long weekend curfew, starting Friday evening and lasting until Tuesday morning. Only essential workers and people with pets will be allowed to leave their homes at this time.