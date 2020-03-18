In a state of emergency, institutions will be rigorous, conducting intensive controls to protect citizens’ health. Police and inspection services will be maximally engaged. For anyone who does not adhere to the recommendations and signed declarations of self-isolation, there will be serious sanctions, not just fines but also prison sentences, said interim prime minister Oliver Spasovski Wednesday.

In a statement for Macedonian Radio and Television, Spasovski informed that the first government decisions on restrictive measures will be taken tomorrow, but that does not mean that life will not run normally and that all citizens should go to the markets and buy supplies.

Restricting the movement of citizens, restricting gathering more than now, restricting some work are just some of the measures that may be taken.