The guaranteed price measure for certain food products, including bread, milk, yogurt, pasta, and some meat products, as well as soft drinks and beer, will no longer apply starting tomorrow. The government decision that reduced import duties for vegetables is also expiring. Institutions are announcing strengthened controls to intervene in the event of a drastic increase in product prices, given that the law on unfair trade practices, expected to mitigate the situation, has not been voted on yet.