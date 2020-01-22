Prior to the elections, before the dissolution of parliament, SDSM and Zoran Zaev issue employment ads in the administration, which they called “lazy”, and now they are shamelessly filling it and politicizing it, VMRO-DPMNE spokesman Naum Stoilkovski said Wednesday.
As he said, there are hundreds of job ads for all public institutions.
This is a typical example of election bribery. Such behavior is not new to SDSM, the election bribery for SDSM has so far went by non punished without assuming any accountability. But there will be accountability, Stoilkovski said, adding that all frauds and crimes will be punished after April 12.
