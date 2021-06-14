I would like to say today in front of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs something that the whole world knows, that national interests are a red line for every European and world country, only for Zoran Zaev Macedonian national interests are like red peppers he is selling at Murtino market, Dafina Stojanoska, MP and member of the EC of VMRO-DPMNE said at the party’s protest in front of the Foreign Ministry building on Monday.

VMRO-DPMNE has always been on the line of the majority of the Macedonian people, it is the same this time, it is the same today, it will be the same tomorrow, the session of the Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee has already been announced and scheduled, which will be attended by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bujar Osmani, who remains to be heard and to see what he has to say to us as representatives of the people in that Parliament, about what are they negotiating ahead of the European Commission under the Portuguese presidency, she said.