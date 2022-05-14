Storm expected today Macedonia 14.05.2022 / 9:30 Forecasters are warning about rain today, especially in the afternoon, with chances of thunder, strong winds and hail. Temperatures will range between 21 and 29 degrees at their peak. weatherstorm Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 13.05.2022 Storm expected on Saturday Macedonia 07.05.2022 Warm and sunny weekend expected Macedonia 06.04.2022 Thursday: Last storm before a period of warm, sunny weather Macedonia News SDSM re-elects Marko Mihailoski as head of its youth organization VMRO will soon announce its next steps in its campaign to ensure early elections Is Ruskoska spreading untruths? Will there be accountability? Limani: I met with Mickoski to discuss how we can save our country from Ali Ahmeti’s crooks Teachers union hopes a deal will be made by Tuesday Petkov says no deal will be signed in May, chances for an end to the veto in June look very slim Still not clear whether there will be a joint Macedonian – Bulgarian honoring of Ss. Cyril and Methodius Kovacevski won’t comment on Xhaferi’s scandal because you can’t say for certain if it’s his voice in the tape .
