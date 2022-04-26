After the session of the leadership of SONK, its head Jakim Nedelkov said that the offer for a 12 percent salary increase by the government was rejected and that the strike of the teachers in primary and secondary schools continues, while the strike in kindergarten is put on hold.

Our members today voted on the government’s proposals and I can say from the summarized results that out of a total of 480 trade unions that provided data for their vote, 388 were in favor of continuing the strike, and only 83 were in favor of ending the strike, said Nedelkov.

He stressed that most of those who are calling for an end to the strike are child protection unions, and without exception the huge number for continuing the strike comes from primary and secondary schools.