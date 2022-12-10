Protesters gathered in front of the Skopje city hall are now there 24/7, with many of the striking bus drivers sleeping in their parked vehicles.

They call out Mayor Danela Arsovska for her failure to pay the privately owned bus operators the money they are owed. They are airing her comments for all the public to see.

See how she lied to us, the drivers say.

Arsovska is refusing to cover th debt of the city and told the companies to go to court – a lengthy procedure that will likely bankrupt them. The protests are now withdrawn from two other key intersections, but will remain in front of the city of Skopje until the debt is paid.

