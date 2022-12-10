Contracts to import electricity and cover the loss in domestic production keep going to the same company – EMTM energy, said VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski.

The company is receiving frequent orders from the state run ELEM/ESM company, whose shortfall in production from its coal plants is forcing Macedonia to turn to expensive imports.

Always the same company, the same advance provisions, a lot of crime and corruption. We don’t even need to investigate or have special investigators, crime is everywhere. What we need is elections and new people to lead the institutions, Mickoski said.

Mickoski has alleged that the company is linked to Albanian businessman Artur Mickaj and is quickly becoming the key player in the energy market between the two countries.