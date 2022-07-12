Renowned diplomat Zoran Dabić has been suspended from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, because he addressed the public protest in front of the Parliament against the French proposal.

Zoran Dabić is the president of the Macedonian diplomatic union and the former ambassador of Macedonia to NATO. He said at the protest that senior diplomats in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had not seen the Proposal at all, and even less had they been consulted about its content and consequences.

Today, our colleagues are isolated and excluded from all processes. The minister’s office is like a feudal tower guarding Minister Osmani from the diplomats. Osmani abuses these same diplomats with unprecedented ease when he wants to cover his sins, Dabić said.

This was probably the reason why Dabić was sanctioned by Minister Osmani.