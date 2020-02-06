Tax authorities have already raided the Dan Mak construction company, which is the latest firm to be involved with the Racket scandal, said tax chief Sanja Lukarevska.

Company owner Ena Nornild was duped into giving 250.000 EUR to Lila Filipovska, a TV show host who was a close friend of one of the main suspected racketeers Bojan Jovanovski – Boki 13. Lila then gave some of the money to Boki 13 through a wire transaction, which is now the subject of investigation.

The Denmark linked company was promised by Lila that she will let them in on lucrative real-estate deals, with the help of Boki’s close ties to the ruling SDSM party – which was a common fraud the group pulled on businessmen.