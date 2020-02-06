VMRO-DPMNE officials Aleksandar Nikoloski and Antonio Milososki met with the head of the International Republican Institute for Europe Paul McCarthy to discuss enhancing cooperation between the two conservative institutions.

Nikoloski and Milososki are in D.C. for the National prayer breakfast hosted by President Donald Trump. They discussed the preparations for the April 12 elections with McCarthy as well as the political situation in Macedonia.

We discussed the attempts by former Prime Minister Zoran Zaev to postpone the elections, which could cause a political crisis and damage the already weakened economy in Macedonia, Milososki and Nikoloski told McCarthy.

The two party officials also met with the head of the United Macedonian Diaspora Meto Kioloski.