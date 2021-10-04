After the announcement that the bridge in continuation of the “ASNOM” boulevard in Aerodrom will be put into use next month, doubts arose where that bridge leads to, given that there is no boulevard in continuation from the side of Keramidnica.

The City of Skopje clarifies that the bridge will initially lead to the side streets on the side of Keramidnica, and the boulevard should be penetrated by June 2022, which will connect Aerodrom with Centar from that side, and its purpose is to accept and bring vehicles to the newly built East Gate Mall.