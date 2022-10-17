The latest affair revealed a solar cartel including the deserter Kovacevski worth 26 million euros. The facts have exposed the network that was created in which the Pikcell Group company founded by Kovacevski is at the center of a system for receiving state aid and lucrative businesses made under suspicion of influence peddling, says VMRO-DPMNE.

The Pikcell Group company founded by the deserter Kovacevski received over half a million euros in state aid, including during the time when Kovacevski was in office, and over 200,000 euros were taken when Kovacevski was the mandate holder for the composition of a new government.

Along with the additional businesses and satellite firms in this cartel, Kovacevski’s business profile has turned over multi-million dollar businesses through a model that resembles a criminal association in every way.

According to the Anticorruption Commission, there is nothing suspicious about this, and they even rushed to amnesty him.