The overnight curfew which the Government intends to put in place on Wednesday will last for at least two weeks, said Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce. Macedonia is facing growing numbers of both new coronavirus cases and reported deaths, and has one of the lowest vaccination rates in Europe.

The curfew will reduce citizens to their homes between 22h and 5h, except for emergencies. Filipce also announced new restrictions on cafes and restaurants during the day.