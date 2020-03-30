The Durlovski family called on the public to stay at home and with that contribute to the fight against the coronavirus with a joint rendition of a classic song “Na Struga Dukan Da Imam”.

Opera singers Ana and Igor Durlovski, with their three children performed the song from home, with the kids more than holding their own next to their professionally trained parents. Igor Durlovski was a political prisoner of the Zaev regime, and was liberated even after refusing the offer of a pardon. He is currently top of one of the six electoral lists for the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party.