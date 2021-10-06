The decision by Zoran Zaev to exculpate his Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce and his deputy Ilir Hasani from all blame in the Tetovo hospital fire was expected ever since it was seen how reluctantly Filipce and Hasani offered their tentative resignations.

One preliminary report into the investigation, that blames an overloaded extension cord that was used in the hospital container was used by Zaev as proof that the offered resignations should not be accepted. Zaev is unwilling to remove his favorite lieutenant Filipce, allegedly because of the business deals that Filipce influences and diverts toward favored companies.

But this impunity badly undermines Zaev’s coalition with DUI and its leader Ali Ahmeti. Most of the victims were ethnic Albanians and that is hurting DUI with its voters, angry after decades of mismanagement and corruption. DUI is already facing protests from opposition Albanian parties and strong criticism in the Albanian language media.