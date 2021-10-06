It is important to say that Tuesday’s Summit of the European People’s Party dedicated to the Western Balkans is very important for the region. Because we have clear and unequivocal support from the largest political family in the EP for full integration of the region in the EU, and we as VMRO-DPMNE of course have clear and unequivocal support for the next local elections, Hristijan Mickoski, VMRO-DPMNE, leader told TV Kanal 5.

Mickoski added that two influential EU member states were against setting a date or year by which the Western Balkans joint the EU.

What may be disappointing is that I learned there personally from the Prime Minister of Slovenia, Mr. Janez Jansa, who said at the meeting that it was essentially necessary to define it and he proposed to set a date, ie a year until which we would be fully integrated in the Western Balkans, and that is the year 2030. Two influential member states were against setting a deadline until 2030 for the integration of the Western Balkan countries in the EU, explained Mickoski.

Mickoski pointed out that this is disappointing for him personally.