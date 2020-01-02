Police officers who have been hastily reassigned in the final days of this outgoing Government are openly complaining against the orders. Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski, who is supposed to be replaced with an opposition nominated candidate tomorrow and take over as interim Prime Minister from Zoran Zaev, ordered a hundred promotions, demotions and reassignments in the last days of his term.

It is believed that this was done in order to place SDSM party loyalists in key positions, hobbling the incoming VMRO-DPMNE nominated interim Interior Minister. As a result, many officers are assigned to new, unfamiliar precincts.

I know every street in Aerodrom and am trained to respond quickly to any incident, but from December 30th, I’m and others like me received orders to report to Saraj, Mirkovci or Suto Orizari, 20 to 30 kilometers from where we live, in areas we never set foot in, a widely shared social media post from a police officer informs.

Spasovski disbanded and then quickly re-organized the Alfa rapid intervention police unit, likely in an attempt to remove its members and then keep only those seen as most loyal to SDSM in its ranks. VMRO-DPMNE accused Spasovski of signing the orders at night, and preparing them in his SDSM party headquarters.