The announced leadership meeting at the MP Club on Wednesday between the PM Dimitar Kovacevski and the opposition leader Hristijan Mickoski will be face-to-face, with no assistants, VMRO-DPMNE informs.

“Prior to the meeting, VMRO-DPMNE Chairman will conduct broad consultations with the VMRO-DPMNE’s MPs Group, with the coalition parties, and with the party’s Executive Board. The party’s position is that there will be no constitutional amendments, and this Parliament has no mandate to vote on that issue”, the opposition party statement emphasizes.

The party expects the PM to escape the confinements of his slavery to DUI and to accept thee debate on what will happen after the certain failure of the constitutional amendments.

The Government previously informed that thee leadership meeting will take place on Wednesday at 11 a.m. The statement informs that the topics of the meeting will be the decisions that the Parliament should make in order for the Republic of Macedonia to continue with the EU integration, as well as the future approach of the state, the institutions, and all political agents regarding the building and preservation of the good neighborly relations with all Macedonia’s neighbors.