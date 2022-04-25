While Kovacevski and Osmani are hiding and fleeing to explain about the negotiations with Bulgaria with the Parliament and in front of the citizens, again the Macedonian public finds out details about the negotiations from Bulgaria and Petkov, accuses VMRO-DPMNE, calling the foreign policy of the current government “the same as a model of Zoran Zaev “.

Exactly what we warned in the past period that the veto by Bulgaria, despite all the defeats we have experienced, will not be lifted, but as Petkov says, moved, until all the demands from Sofia are accepted. With these positions, Bulgaria wants us to be assimilated and to fully accept all their demands that are included in the Resolution passed in 2019 voted by the Bulgarian Parliament. If Kovacevski’s government signs a document that will include all of Sofia’s demands, the first intergovernmental conference may take place, but Macedonia’s negotiations with the EU will never begin, until we as citizens assimilate and enter the EU framework as Bulgarians, said VMRO-DPMNE.

According to VMRO-DPMNE, Kovacevski’s silence on the provocation of Bulgaria with the opening of the cultural club “Vanco Mihajlov” in Bitola is only one segment of the policy of bent spine in foreign policy.