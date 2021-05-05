While the countries in the region conduct mass vaccination, the most responsible persons for the corona crisis in Macedonia are taking commissions for the procurement of vaccines, the vice president of VMRO-DPMNE, Aleksandar Nikoloski wrote on Facebook.

Greed and their corrupt intentions cost 5,000 lives. The number of deaths in Macedonia is already over 5,000, the mortality rate is the highest in the region, while the number of vaccinated is the lowest. According to the documents presented today by VMRO-DPMNE to the government paid 7.8 MILLION EUROS to the Hong Kong shell company. The Italian newspaper La Verita wrote about this AFFAIR, and today DOCUMENTS were published which clearly show that the money was paid to the shell company Stabri. The shell company with only 3 employees was paid 7.8 million euros, this is a huge proof of CRIME, a crime that costs human lives. There must be RESIGNATIONS for this scandal, and CRIMINAL RESPONSIBILITY!, points out Nikoloski.