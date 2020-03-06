A test conducted on the so far only coronavirus patient in Macedonia is negative. It’s unclear whether the first diagnosis was a false positive, or if her organism has defeated the virus, but as of now she is considered not to be a threat to the public.

The tests on two foreign citizens who are staying in a hotel in downtown Skopje are also negative, said Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce. He said that the Government will meet today to discuss his proposal to ban all public gatherings. This could have a major impact on the campaign for the April 12 elections.