The Public Prosecutor’s Office is prosecuting the former director of the Healthcare Fund, Den Doncev, for three crimes, writes “Fokus” weekly.

Doncev was born in the native village of Zoran Zaev and controlled the budget of the richest Macedonian institution, the Healthcare Fund.

“Fokus” publishes all the information in its printed edition.

Doncev resigned as director of the Healthcare Fund two weeks ago and the government accepted it.