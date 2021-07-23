The LDP party issued stern criticism at the SDSM led Government for the treatment of the city of Bitola. Even though LDP leader Goran Milevski is Minister precisely in charge of working with municipalities in the Zaev Government, he is also hoping to have a good result in the independent run in Bitola – hence the criticism.

Bitola has been stuck in place for the past 30 years. The two main parties are trading places, while the citizens are moving out. We can’t have the Mayor of Bitola in charge only of paving streets. This city needs a vision, Milevski said.

The party is running separately from SDSM in the local elections in October, and teamed up with another of Zaev’s smaller coalition partners – DOM.