Actor and activist Toni Mihajlovski announced the coming protest as a step toward ending the madness of the Zaev regime and its move to declare patriotic citizens as “terrorists”.

April 27th was our last uprising, to preserve the Macedonian name, language, history, freedom, Constitution, state and dignity. Sadly, it failed. The evildoers and traitors pretend to be victims, and the defenders of our country are declared as terrorists. This madness must stop!, Mihajlovski said.

The protest which is supported by VMRO-DPMNE and other opposition parties begins at 11h, in front of the Government building and protesters will march to the Parliament building to state their demands.