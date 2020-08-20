The number of deaths from Covid-19 over the past 24 hours was three – the deceased are patients from Tetovo (64), Stip (82) and Struga (74). This brings the total death toll of the epidemic to 554.

There were 13 patients hospitalized in the two main clinics in Skopje which treat the most serious cases – they currently hold 151 patients – four of them on mechanical ventilation. Additionally, there are about 200 patients treated in regional centers and general hospitals across the country.

The Healthcare Ministry reported 118 newly diagnosed cases out of 1,653 tests conducted in the past 24 hours. Almost half were in Skopje and 12 are reported in Kumanovo. The number of active cases is estimated at 2,888 – 949 of them in Skopje and 302 in Kumanovo. The active cases are on a week long slightly downward trend.