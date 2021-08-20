Education Minister Mila Carovska left the door open to cancel the start of in-person teaching as the school year is supposed to begin on September 1st. Macedonia has a badly deteriorating coronavirus situation with the infection and death rate increasing quickly.

Carovska said that the first choice is still to open the schools, and that it is the most popular option among parents. But she added that there are two other scenarios. Under one, the children would be divided in two groups, and they would alternate between going to school and attending online classes. The third option is to do full online teaching, like most of last year.