A 67-year-old man from Kratovo, who was hospitalized three days ago, died last night at the “8 September” hospital in Skopje, hospital sources told Sitel.

Earlier, two men from Kumanovo died at the age of 52, one died at home while the other died at the Infectious Disease Clinic in Skopje. With this, the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the country rose to 24 people, 6 of whom were from Kumanovo.