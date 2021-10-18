The first round of local elections is over. As the State Election Commission successively releases the results on its website, parties from both the government and the opposition have declared victory.

Out of 51.48% of processed votes in the Municipality of Aerodrom, the candidate of VMRO-DPMNE, Timco Mucunski has won 57.34% of the votes, while his opponent from SDSM, Aleksandar Filipovska- 24.91%.

Vesna Kiradzieva from Levica has won 10.90 percent, Biljana Avramoska Gjoreska from LDP- 2.34 percent, while Mile Petkovski from TMORO has won only 0.48 percent of the vote.

VMRO-DPMNE members took to the streets last night to celebrate Mucunski’s victory in the first round.