The Municipal Committee of VMRO-DPMNE informed on Thursday that Dr. Toni Konjanovski is the candidate for mayor of Bitola of VMRO DPMNE and the coalition.

Konjanovski is seriously the best offer for Bitola, because he first knows Bitola, knows all the problems of Bitola, and the four-year term in the Council helps him to accurately and precisely locate the infrastructure, traffic and challenges for local economic development of Bitola, through new investments, new jobs and investment in tourism. Dr. Toni Konjanovski, during the KOVID crisis, confirmed his high professionalism and humanity, said the Committee.