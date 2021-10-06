VMRO-DPMNE’s candidate for mayor of Bitola, Toni Konjanovski, said Wednesday on TV Telma’s “Top tema” show that his program envisages resolving the urban and infrastructure chaos in the city.

Konjanovski added that at the very beginning of his term he will start with the reconstruction of the streets because Bitola does not deserve old streets with holes.

At the very beginning of the term, we are ready to start with reconstruction, infrastructural intervention of the sewerage system on over 30 streets. The projects for those streets are already ready and waiting for realization, said Konjanovski.

He pointed out that his projects also include bike paths.