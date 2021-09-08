The Prespa region sits on a major lake, yet has problems with the water supply, said Jovan Tozievski, the candidate for Mayor of Resen, in an interview with Republika.

It’s a small remaining issue, the replacement of asbestos water supply pipes for about 40 individual homes, and the entire system can be put into use. It was built four years ago, by the previous Government, and for four years the current administration can’t put it in use. Not to mention the promise of many wells that were supposed to be dug up, which went nowhere, Tozievski told Republika, promising to move quickly to provide potable water to the households in Resen and across Prespa.

Another example of incompetence from the current SDSM led Government, he said, is the failed contract to clean up the shoreline of lake Prespa. “We lost 80 million denars that were supposed to go to this purpose, when the contract procedure failed. The money were returned to the state budget”, Tozievski added.

A key priority of his work as Mayor, he said, will be to help the regional apple farmers, who, he said, need more access to markets and facilities to store and cool the fruit, as well as irrigation. This is a critical export in the region.