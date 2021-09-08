Contracts awarded for the organization of today’s 30th Independence Day celebration show that the sum is far below the extensive celebration of the 2001 Ohrid Framework Agreement.

One of the contracts shows that the DVD Plus company was hired to organize the fireworks display, 100,000 leaflets and other promotional material, for a little under 200,000 EUR. Similar activities in the OFA celebration cost 400,000 EUR.

The Albanian parties in the coalition demanded a lavish celebration of the peace treaty that ended the 2001 war, and gave Albanians de-facto veto power in the Parliament and over the creation of a Government.