Two migrants were killed in a traffic accident near Radovis yesterday evening.

A trafficker was driving a group of 12 illegal migrants in an Audi Q7 when he crashed into a parked police vehicle. Due to the force of the impact, one migrant was killed on site and one succumbed to the injuries in the Stip hospital. Others in the vehicle also sustained serious injuries, as did a police officer.

Traffic accidents involving migrant traffickers are becoming more common in Macedonia, especially a the traffickers often try to evade the police patrols.