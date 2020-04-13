During this week, two additional laboratories will be put into operation for Covid-19 testing. These are the laboratories of the Macedonian Academy of Sciences and Arts and the Institute of Forensic Medicine.

This increases the number of tests performed per day from 50-100 and will eliminate the long wait for results that occurs in certain situations given the large number of tests, informed Minister Venko Filipce at Monday’s press conference.

So far, a total of 8,552 tests have been performed in the country, 330 of which were performed over the past 24 hours.