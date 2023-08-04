The leader of Levitsa (Left), Dimitar Apasiev, known for his struggle for social justice on the social networks that the Macedonian citizens can barely survive, proved once again that one should not listen to what he says, but watch what he does.

The same Dimitar Apasiev, checked with his wife on Friday morning on a flight to the famous Egyptian resort Furgada, where they will probably look for their labor rights in an all-inclusive resort.

The lowest offer for this tourist destination is €600, so the Apasiev family will spend five average Macedonian salaries for a seven-day arrangement, or one PM salary.

So, all Dimitar has to do now is enjoy the beach and contemplate the future revolutionary statements, like the one that “due to the economic policies of SDSM and VMRO-DPMNE and the structural reforms supported by the collective West, 2/3 of the Macedonian citizens can’t afford an annual vacation out of the place they live”.