US Ambassador to Macedonia Kate Byrnes congratulated to Zoran Zaev on his re-appointment as Prime Minister and asked him to shot commitment to the fight against corruption. A similar statement also came from the outgoing EU Ambassador to Macedonia Samuel Zbogar.

Congratulations to Prime Minister @Zoran_Zaev & the parliamentary majority on the formation of a new government in 🇲🇰. As a friend & partner, we look forward to working with @vladamk to demonstrate continual progress on EU reform goals & unwavering commitment to the rule of law. — Ambassador Kate Byrnes (@USAmbNMacedonia) August 31, 2020

Using the Macedonian flag emoji for the name of the country, Ambassador Byrnes said that she is looking forward for the Macedonian Government “to demonstrate continual progress on EU reform goals and unwavering commitment to the rule of law”.

EU Ambassador Zbogar tweeted that he wishes “success in delivery on ambitious reform programme, in interest of the citizens and to the benefit of MK’s EU path. Unity of all stakeholders in society is needed to fast forward EU agenda”.