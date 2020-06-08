VMRO-DPMNE members in the Council of the city of Skopje called on the Mayor Petre Silegov to resign after his inexplicable decision to leave the city during the three days long curfew for the Pentecost weekend and to go to his villa in the ski resort of Mavrovo. During the weekend, a part of the city was left without water, and there were numerous violations of the restrictions, but the Mayor was not present to manage the crisis.

As the head of the city, he is supposed to share the suffering of his citizens who were locked in for three days. But, solidarity aside, Mayor Silegov is responsible for the operations of the Skopje crisis center. The city was left without the head of this key institution which leads to both moral and criminal responsibility, VMRO said.

Silegov was non-plussed about the anger coming from the citizens and the opposition. He insisted that it is only opposition oriented citizens who blamed him for leaving the city. Silegov also would not respond how long he was absent from the city and teased the public with that fact. “Nobody knows when I left, nobody knows how I live with my family. You can’t find objections to my work. I was in my house”, Silegov said, insisting that his ski villa is where he lives.